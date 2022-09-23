The Common Sense Institute tapped Kelly Caufield on Friday as executive director of the research organization’s Colorado branch.

Denver-based Caufield will take the reins in Colorado as Kristin Strohm, the organization’s president and CEO, focuses on expanding the Common Sense Institute nationwide. Currently, the Common Sense Institute operates in Colorado and Arizona, with plans to launch in more states soon.

“Kelly is one of Colorado’s most respected policy minds. She’s smart, she’s a tested executive and we know she is going to take CSI to new heights,” Strohm said. “CSI has become a force in Colorado’s most important policy debates, and with Kelly Caufield calling the shots, we know our voice and our impact will only grow.”

Caufield currently serves as the vice president of government affairs at Colorado Succeeds, a public policy organization of business leaders advocating for statewide educational reforms. She has held this role since 2017.

Before Colorado Succeeds, Caufield worked as a federal lobbyist for the Society for Human Resource Management, a legislative director for Republican U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta and a staff member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

She has a master’s degree in public policy from George Washington University in D.C. and a bachelor’s degree in government and psychology from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

“In joining Common Sense Institute Colorado, I am excited to ensure economic data continues to be a part of the public discourse surrounding state policies impacting Coloradans and the economy,” Caufield said. “In a time of growing divisiveness, centering more policy conversations around fact-based, objective data is critical to strengthening Colorado's economic competitiveness."

Caufield’s appointment was applauded by Republicans and Democrats alike, with state Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, calling her “well respected” among members of both parties.

"Congratulations to the Common Sense Institute on its choice of Kelly Caufield,” Bird said. “I have had the privilege of working with Ms. Caufield for the past four years at the Capitol and know the quality of her leadership. She is an impeccable professional with a keen understanding of Colorado politics.”

Debbie Brown, president of the Colorado Business Roundtable, echoed Bird’s compliments.

“There is no one better suited to take on this role than Kelly Caufield,” Brown said. “Kelly understands public policy, values data driven solutions and is committed to developing innovative solutions built on bipartisanship and different points of view. I look forward to working with her and the entire CSI team.”

While it maintains a nonpartisan posture, CSI's work is guided by several principles, notably free market and economic vitality.