Colorado state Sen. Rhonda Fields joined dozens of state lawmakers from across the country at the White House Tuesday to discuss Democratic priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

Fields, D-Aurora, said a tweet Tuesday afternoon that she is meeting with legislators and advocacy groups regarding gun violence prevention, public safety and criminal justice reform. Fields said her visit is in coordination with the State Innovation Exchange National Conference, a progressive nonprofit that works with legislators, advocacy groups, think tanks and activists on policy development.

Fields is one of around 50 Democratic state lawmakers scheduled to visit the White House this week, with representatives from 31 states attending meetings in the presidential residence on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that the legislators are coming to talk strategy on top issues, such as climate change, gun violence and abortion rights.

This comes as state legislative sessions are approaching with the New Year, including Colorado's 74th General Assembly set to convene on Jan. 9.

The state lawmakers will meet with top policy experts from President Joe Biden's administration to discuss drug control, veterans affairs, environmental quality, criminal justice, violence prevention, climate change, protecting LGBTQ rights, voting rights, civil rights and the preservation of democracy, AP reported.