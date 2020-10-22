Note: The governor's office said Thursday afternoon the state is postponing its planned opening for Fishers Peak near Trinidad by one week. The previously posted story below has been updated to reflect the new details.
**********
Oct. 30, Colorado's newest state park will officially open, the governor's office said.
Fishers Peak State Park near Trinidad will be the state's second-largest park and its 42nd overall, not counting national forests, national parks and other federal public lands. The park covers 55 square miles.
Gov. Jared Polis is expected to be joined at an invitation-only ceremony at the park by Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources; Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks & Wildlife; Shoshana Lew, executive director, Colorado Department of Transportation; and Dr. Rhonda Epper, president of Trinidad Junior College.
The gates will open at 3 p.m., but only about 250 acres of the 19,200-acre park will be open initially from sunrise to sunset.
There's one parking lot with 92 spaces, two vault toilets, five picnic tables in a scenic spot, a 3⁄4-mile trail, "the beginnings of a beautifully constructed trail, and a challenging, steep 1.5-mile trail along an old ranch road," park manager Crystal Dreiling said in her first column about the developments there and at Trinidad Lake, which she also manages.
The event previously had been planned for Oct. 23.
In June, the legislature passed Senate Bill 3 that allocated about $1 million for improvements at Fisher's Peak in Las Animas County. The bill originally asked for $10 million, then was amended to $6 million and passed the House and Senate at $1 million, given deep budget cuts forced by the COVID-19 shutdown.
The park also benefits from $6.35 million from Habitat Stamp funds paid in order to get a hunting or fishing license in Colorado, as well as those who don’t hunt or fish but buy a Habitat Stamp to help protect and conserve habitat for wildlife.
"The property provides an iconic backdrop to the city of Trinidad and presents a rare opportunity to benefit the local economy, achieve landscape-level conservation, and provide recreational access to more than 30 square miles of public land," the new law stated.
