The state's Head Start program — a lifeline to low-income kids in need of early-childhood education — will get over $4.8 million in congressionally approved COVID-19 relief funding.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the grant out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by the president last month. The state's share of the Head Start assistance will be administered by the Colorado Early Education Network.
A release from the office of Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who lauded the development, said the funding will help ensure access to early education and other services for the state's low-income children amid the pandemic.
"I’m pleased that Colorado will receive this funding from HHS, which will help ensure children and families in Colorado receive the education and support they need,” Gardner said in the press release.
“Congress provided $750 million for Head Start in the CARES Act to help make sure children can continue to receive a quality education, including early learning needs and other family-engagement services.”
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act is the largest federally funded economic stimulus legislation enacted in U.S. history. It provides wide-ranging subsidies through a range of programs and includes hundreds of billions of dollars in direct payments to many of the nation's households.
