Suggesting there's no middle ground on abortion, a new national scorecard around the issue gives all of Colorado's Republicans in Congress perfect A's and all the Democrats got flat F's.

The annual National Pro-Life Scorecard is produced by the Susan B. Anthony List, which, of course, opposes abortion.

The rating is based on votes, co-sponsoring legislation, writing letters and other deeds pleasing to the movement during the last year.

Interfaith Alliance says religions differ, but an abortion is one woman's decision The left-leaning Interfaith Alliance of Colorado on Thursday brought on faith leaders who are opposed to Proposition 115, the ballot measure to ban late-term abortions, to speak on a webinar with reporters.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado Springs, co-chairs the Values Action Team, a caucus that works on religious liberty issues.

"It is my duty to protect the sanctity of life and to provide a voice for our innocent, unborn children, who deserve the right to live," Lamborn said in a statement Wednesday. "One of the greatest tragedies of our time has been the millions of children aborted every year in America. I have a 100% pro-life record and will continue to be one of the leading champions and advocates for life in the entire Congress. I am grateful to receive this rating from the SBA List."

Jamie Dangers, the legislative director for the Susan B. Anthony List said Lamborn had "voted consistently to protect the lives of the unborn and defended the Trump administration’s pro-life regulatory efforts."

The scorecard is available by clicking here.