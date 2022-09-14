The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures.

On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.

“In less than two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2022 general election,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “My office is fast at work ensuring every eligible Coloradan has great elections this November.”

Here are the statewide issues that will be included on the ballot:

Proposition 121, State Income Tax Rate Reduction: Should Colorado’s state income tax rate be reduced from 4.55% to 4.40%?

Proposition 122, Access to Natural Medicine: Should the possession, growth and gifting of magic mushrooms be decriminalized for individuals 21 years or older, and should state-licensed “healing centers” be able to legally administer the substances?

Proposition 123, Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs: Should 0.1% of state income tax revenue be dedicated to funding affordable housing programs?

Proposition 124, Concerning Liquor Licenses: Should Colorado increase the limit on liquor stores operated by one person/business from three to eight immediately, then to 13 in 2027, 20 in 2032 and remove the limit entirely in 2037?

Proposition 125, Sales of Alcohol Beverages: Should grocery and convenience stores be legally allowed to sell wine?

Proposition 126, Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages: Should third-party delivery companies such as UberEats and DoorDash be legally allowed to deliver alcohol?

Proposition FF, Healthy Meals for All Public School Students: Should Colorado cap tax deductions of those with annual adjusted gross incomes of $300,000 or more to pay for providing free lunches to all public school students in the state?

Proposition GG, Amount of Tax Owed Table for Initiatives: Should ballot initiatives that change state income tax rates be required to include a table showing the average change for taxpayers based on different incomes?

Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges: Should the governor be directed to assign judges from the 18th Judicial District to the newly created 23rd Judicial District, also requiring the judges to establish residence in the new district?

Amendment E, Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses: Should the property tax exemption for seniors and disabled veterans be extended to include spouses of veterans who died from service-related injury/disease and spouses of U.S. armed forces members who died in the line of duty?

Amendment F, Charitable Gaming Constitutional Amendment: Should managers and operators of charitable gaming activities be allowed to be paid, and should the time an organization must exist before qualifying for a charitable gaming license be shortened from five years to three years?

Amendments D, E and F will require 55% voter approval to pass because they add language to the state constitution. The rest will only need a simple majority.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21.

Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. Afterwards, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More than 400 drop boxes and 350 voting centers will be available for voters by Oct. 24, with some locations opening earlier. Locations, opening date and hours are available at GoVoteColorado.gov.