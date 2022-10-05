The state-run Colorado.gov portal homepage was taken offline Wednesday afternoon after the state says it fell victim to a cyberattack.

The cyberattack was claimed by an “anonymous suspected foreign actor,” according to the State Emergency Operations Center. State officials said the attacker also targeted multiple other state government services and websites across the United States.

There is no estimated timeline for when the Colorado.gov homepage will be back online.

The Colorado Governor’s Office of Information Technology and State Emergency Operations Center said it is working with state and federal partners to restore access to the Colorado.gov homepage and to ensure that state websites and services remain unaffected.

All other Colorado websites and essential state government services are online and available, state officials said. A temporary webpage is currently up at Colorado.gov to direct Coloradans to common online state services.