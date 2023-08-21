The Colorado Water Congress, the state's leading voice on water issues, will meet Tuesday through Thursday in Steamboat Springs with an agenda focused on challenges.
The conference will host the announcement slated for Tuesday of the next director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. Legislation adopted in the 2023 session split what had been one job: the water conservation board director and the commissioner for the Upper Colorado River Commission. That legislation has now sent conservation board director Becky Mitchell to the river commission as a full time commissioner and left an opening for the water board director.
A bevy of elected officials will be in Steamboat, including both U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette and Lauren Boebert, R-Silt; Gov. Jared Polis; and, Attorney General Phil Weiser.
The Colorado River and the Colorado Water Plan will be the focus of several panels, including a session on the ongoing negotiations among the seven basin states over the future of the river.
The Colorado General Assembly's water resources and agriculture review committee also will hold its first summer meeting in Steamboat, with a discussion about waters of the United States on the agenda.
Meanwhile, a panel with Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle and Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa and Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, will discuss how a growing Democratic majority in the legislature has changed the dynamics of getting bills through the legislature.
