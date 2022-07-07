Colorado‘s health department is using new technology to monitor air pollution throughout the state, already resulting in enforcement action against polluters.

The Department of Public Health and Environment announced the new technology on Wednesday, described as a trailer that continuously measures emissions by parking at trouble areas for weeks at a time. The new tool is called the Colorado Air Monitoring Mobile Lab, or CAMML for short.

“Our dedicated public servants work hard to limit air pollution. We do everything in our power to hold polluters accountable,” said Michael Ogletree, director of the department’s Air Pollution Control Division. “Our new technology allows us to increase our presence in communities and act faster than ever before to slash pollution where it begins.”

Using the CAMML, the health department recently discovered rising emission levels at a Cub Creek Energy location in Weld County.

Officials said they deployed the CAMML in Weld County after receiving complaints from concerned residents and other monitoring data. The tool found that benzene levels at the company increased at the end of May, exposing the surrounding community. An inspector then responded and observed emissions from a produced water tank.

After being notified by the inspector, Cub Creek Energy took actions to address the emissions the same day and benzene measurements have been lower and less frequent since, the health department said.

“Our team acted swiftly to get pollution levels back in check,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the health department. “We know communities are counting on us to keep their air safe, so our goal is always to respond to emissions as fast as possible. We’ll continue working diligently to protect our fellow Coloradans.”

The health department said it is still monitoring emissions from the company to ensure there aren’t more spikes. State toxicologists do not expect the recent benzene levels to harm residents, but prolonged exposure at higher levels can cause headaches, dizziness, breathing problems, increased heart rate and skin or eye irritation.

The department will determine if Cub Creek Energy needs to take any other actions to prevent future violations. The department said it will also continue to use CAMML to measure air pollution throughout the state, including to decide when inspectors should follow up at certain locations.