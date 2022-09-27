The Colorado Department of the Treasury on Monday announced a new website that aims to improve transparency for the state’s bond investors.

The website, stateofcoloradobonds.com, which is set to launch in October, provides potential investors with information about Colorado’s finances and bond programs. State officials said they hope the website will attract more buyers for the state’s upcoming short-term notes sales.

“Developing a strong investor relations program is a cornerstone of Colorado’s fiscal health,” said State Treasurer Dave Young. “This investor relations website disseminates information effectively, while also engaging current and prospective bondholders.”

The website is powered by BondLink, a financial technology company that provides investor transparency services for numerous other states, including California, Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma and Rhode Island. BondLink also partners with the University of Colorado.

“Investor transparency is absolutely essential for any issuer looking to finance its public infrastructure at low costs,” said Colin MacNaught, co-founder and CEO of BondLink. “Given how turbulent the capital markets have become over the last six months, it's even more important.”