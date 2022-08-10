Three transportation projects in Colorado will receive nearly $46 million in federal funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.

Of the funds, $4.7 million will go to the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project in Alamosa, $16.8 million will go to the Side Connector Project in Pueblo and $24.2 million will go to the Westward Three Project in Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs and Rifle, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

“These exciting federal grants build upon our work at the state level to fix our roads, making it easier, safer, and faster for Coloradans to get where they need to go,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “We are excited to use this federal support to expand transit options in Grand Junction, Rifle and Glenwood Springs, update the Alamosa pedestrian connection, fix the roundabout in Pueblo, and provide real results to Coloradans to reduce traffic and improve convenience."

The RAISE grant program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — passed in 2021 to invest $550 billion in roads, bridges, mass transit and more through 2026. The law provided $7.5 billion to the RAISE grant program to fund transportation projects throughout the country over the next five years, with $1.5 billion to be allocated this year.

Colorado’s U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Denver Democrats, sent the U.S. Department of Transportation letters to encourage funding the selected projects.

"I urged the Department of Transportation to support these worthy projects across our state, and I look forward to welcoming additional investment in Colorado’s infrastructure from this historic legislation in the years ahead,” Bennet said. “(The) projects will connect communities, reduce congestion and strengthen local economies.”

“These projects are bridging transportation gaps in Alamosa and Pueblo as well as Glenwood Springs,” Hickenlooper said. “We hosted Secretary Buttigieg on a tour earlier this year to show Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s value in connecting the region."

The Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project will construct a pedestrian bridge across the Rio Grande River channel. The Side Connector Project will extend Spaulding/Sun Mountain Boulevard, add two roundabouts, rehabilitate bus stops and design a bridge and downtown corridor. The Westward Three Project will construct three mobility hubs, including park-n-ride redevelopments and improvements to bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian access, parking and streets.