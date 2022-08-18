Colorado is set to receive $51 million in grants from the Federal Transit Administration to help fund low- and zero-emission transit programs throughout the state.

These funds will be the largest federal investment the state has ever gotten for green transit projects, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The money will go to six transit agencies, funding two new facilities to support clean energy fleets and 27 vehicles, including electric, natural gas and hybrid buses.

“We are pleased to see the federal government investing in helping Colorado’s smaller and rural transit authorities electrify their fleets,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “These agencies play a critical role in providing sustainable, statewide mobility options for Coloradans, and their success competing for these grants demonstrates their national importance.”

The bulk of the funds — $34.8 million — will go to Summit County to help the area transition to a 100% electric bus fleet by building a depot for electrical charging and storage, replacing its current depot built in the 1970s. The funds come as Summit County aims to reduce its transportation emissions 25% by 2030 and 91% by 2050.

“We are honored to receive recognition for our clean energy program with this prestigious award,” said Summit County Transit Director Chris Lubbers. “This new facility and its electric charging stations will both accommodate the growth of fleet and personnel and will allow Summit Stage to meet the region's transportation goals for improving air quality, conserving energy and meeting the needs of under-served communities.”

The other grant awards are as follows:

• $5.7 million to the Roaring Fork Transit Authority to purchase 10 compressed natural gas buses and two diesel 40-foot buses

• $3.9 million to Mesa County to construct a new bus maintenance facility and purchase four compressed natural gas buses

• $2.6 million to the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transit to purchase two 40-foot buses and three vans

• $2.4 million to Steamboat Springs to purchase three 35-foot hybrid-electric buses and overhaul a regional commuter coach

• $1.8 million to Vail to purchase two battery electric buses and associated charging infrastructure and workforce training

These awards are the Federal Transit Administration’s first competitive grant selections under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — passed in 2021 to invest $550 billion in roads, bridges, mass transit and more through 2026. The Federal Transit Administration received 530 project proposals nationwide, selecting only 150 to fund.