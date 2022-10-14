Beginning Monday, Colorado voters will be able to call a hotline for assistance interpreting their ballot into other languages.

The language assistance hotline will connect voters with qualified interpreters to live translate the general election ballot content in Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese, with additional languages available upon request.

“Voting should be accessible to every Colorado voter,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release. “The new language assistance hotline does exactly that by assisting Colorado citizens who may only speak or read limited English with live ballot interpretation.”

The hotline will be available every weekday from Monday through Election Day on Nov. 8. The operation hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 4, then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

To access the hotline, voters can call Griswold's office directly at 303-860-6970 for a staff member to connect them with an interpreter. Voters can also call their county clerk’s office or visit a voting center to ask an election judge or county staff about accessing the hotline.

The ballot for the general election will include 11 statewide ballot measures, in addition to more than 150 state and local races and local initiatives in some counties.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21.

Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. Afterwards, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More than 400 drop boxes and 350 voting centers will be available for voters by Oct. 24, with some locations opening earlier. Locations, opening date and hours are available at GoVoteColorado.gov.