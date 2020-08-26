Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is the first winner of the Sam Mamet Good Governance Award, the Colorado Municipal League said Wednesday afternoon.
The award is named for the longtime executive director of the statewide organization for towns and cities, who retired last year. Suthers is the former Colorado attorney general who was elected mayor of the state's second-largest city in 2014.
“Last year when this award was named in my honor, I was so deeply humbled and now, knowing who the first recipient is, I’m even more so,” Mamet said in a statement. “Mayor Suthers is a true public servant, not only of his own community, but of the state as well.”
Suthers said he was honored and shared the credit.
“I would like to thank the incredible team of employees at the city of Colorado Springs who work hard each day to make our community better and make me look good," he said. "Especially in the midst of this unprecedented time, it's evident that true leadership involves collaboration and choosing a path that best protects the physical and economic health of our citizens.”
Suthers was chosen by the league's Executive Board using nominations from the organization's membership. Other nominees were:
- Montezuma Mayor Lesley Davis
- Mayor Judy Ann Files
- Gunnison Mayor Jim Gelwicks
- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar
- Superior town clerk Phyllis Hardin
- Grand Junction Police Department advocacy coordinator Mary Harmeling
- Alamosa finance director Judy Kelloff
- Snowmass Village town manager Clint Kinney
- Former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy
- Center town manager Brian Lujan
- Basalt town manager Ryan Mahoney
- Hayden town manager Mathew Mendisco
- Lone Tree Mayor Jacqueline Millet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.