Cecilia Harry, the chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, is on a national "40 Under 40" list for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
She joined the Springs chamber a year ago this month.
The honor recognizes "emerging leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the communities they serve," according to the chamber, including chief executives and professional staff from a wide range of chamber sizes among the 1,300 organization the national organization serves.
Read the list by clicking here.
“We are proud of Cecilia’s recognition as a winner of ACCE’s “40 under 40” list of emerging leaders and so happy she is on our team,” Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in a statement. "Her leadership and innovation enrich our team, culture, and growth. Her expertise in economic development and chamber of commerce leadership enhance Colorado Springs’ image as a sophisticated community who knows how to do business."
This year, there were more than 160 nominations to the 40-person list.
“I am grateful and encouraged to receive this recognition from my peers in the chamber of commerce industry,” Harry stated. "I am inspired to continue to make a difference in the Pikes Peak region through my role at the Chamber and EDC and my passion for helping families through strong employment opportunities."
Before landing in Colorado Springs, Harry worked in northeast Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Kansas; and St. Louis.
She made the "40 Under 40" list of the Development Counsellors International in 2017. Harry also has served on the boards of the International Economic Development Council and the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
