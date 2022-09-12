A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.

The Floyd Hill Project is the largest transportation project in Colorado since work began on the expansion of I-70 through Denver.

“Everyone who travels the I-70 Mountain Corridor knows Floyd Hill as the first place where you get stuck in traffic as you leave Denver,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “I would like to thank our delegation for their tremendous advocacy for this $100 million grant to help Coloradans get out of traffic."

The Floyd Hill Project will add a third westbound express lane, a new connection between Route 6 and Idaho Springs and improve visibility and safety risks along the road. The project will also add wildlife bridges, air quality monitors, electric vehicle infrastructure, expand public transit routes and restore surrounding animal habits.

Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper wrote to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the grant proposal in May. In February, Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis and Colorado U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse hosted Buttigieg at Floyd Hill.

“After Secretary Buttigieg visited Floyd Hill, Sen. Hickenlooper and I urged him to deliver the funding for this critical project,” Bennet said. “I look forward to seeing how it will improve safety and decrease congestion for all who travel from the Front Range to the West Slope.”

Hickenlooper added: “The Floyd Hill project will upgrade an essential tract of I-70, boosting our mountain economies and easing congestion so Coloradans can access the great outdoors."