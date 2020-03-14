Colorado's health department opened its drive-up coronavirus testing site at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday, after postponing it a day because of weather on Friday.
Then the agency was forced to close down before noon "due to high volume," according to the governor's office.
"The line was cut off at 200 cars today," the governor's office said in a press release.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expected to post next week’s schedule and locations on its website "when they are available."
Private labs LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics have the capacity to conduct tests, and the governor's office encourage those with symptoms to call their doctor first to get an order for a test.
The governor's office advised anyone with a medical emergency to call 9-1-1.
"If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate and contact a health care provider," the governor's office advised.
