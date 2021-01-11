The conservative advocacy organization Colorado Rising State Action released what it's calling an Opportunity Agenda for lawmakers who return to Denver starting Wednesday.

Q&A w/Michael Fields | A new voice to keep conservatives on message Michael Fields has emerged in no time as a leading man in Colorado for conservative causes and a tormentor on Twitter to liberal activists and operatives.

The 120-day session is expected to adjourn quickly and return once the COVID-19 crisis abates, leaving the wreckage of the state budget. But many of its economic problems remain the same, the outline from Colorado Rising State Action indicates, including tax policy, government overreach, health care, education, energy and transportation.

The organization said Monday the purpose of the agenda is to set conservative priorities for policies that create economic opportunity for all Coloradans.

The plan provides six aims:

Protect the state constitution's Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and keeping taxes low

Promote government accountability and limit overreach

Lower costs and increase quality and access to health care

Improve access to quality education

Support an “all-of-the-above” energy platform

Prioritize transportation and fixing roads

You can read the full agenda by clicking here.

Without a Republican majority in the House or Senate, plus Democratic Gov. Jared, Polis, conservatives have to be clear what they want and articulate it to lawmakers and the public, Colorado Rising State Action said in its announcement Monday.

“Over the last several years we’ve seen through ballot issue votes that Coloradans agree more often than not with conservative ideas, and even out of power, we have to continue to talk about these policies that give all Coloradans access to opportunity,” the organization's executive director, Michael Fields, said in a statement.