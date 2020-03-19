The Colorado Republican Party has hired Joe Jackson as its new communications director and spokesman, party officials said Thursday.
Jackson, 24, grew up in Windsor and is a graduate of the University of Wyoming.
He most recently worked as communications director for the Republican National Committee in South Carolina during this year's Democrat presidential primary and was simultaneously spokesman for the state GOP. Before that, he worked for the RNC in Florida and Washington, D.C., and was press secretary for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in 2018.
“We are excited to welcome Joe Jackson back home to Colorado and to the Colorado GOP," said U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the Colorado GOP chairman, in a statement.
"Joe’s extensive communication's experience in several different states, campaigns and on Capitol Hill will be a benefit to our team as we fight to re-elect President Trump, Senator Gardner, and Republicans up and down the ballot. This may be the most important election in history and we have built a team that is fully committed to winning in November.”
Jackson takes over communications duties at the state party for Kyle Kohli, who will continue as RNC spokesman for Colorado.
