Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, raised more than $135,000 in the roughly three weeks between launching her candidacy and the end of the third fundraising quarter, her campaign said Wednesday.

Ganahl, the founder of a national dog day care provider and the only Republican holding statewide office in Colorado, plans to report raising $137,249 from more than 300 donors, a spokeswoman said, adding that she gave her campaign $50,000 on top of that.

Her cash on hand total at the end of the third quarter wasn't immediately available, a spokeswoman said. Campaign finance reports are due to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office Oct. 15.

"As I listen to Coloradans and their stories and their concerns for the future, I am humbled by the support and their investment in a new direction for Colorado,” Ganahl said in a statement. “We’ve only been campaigning for a month but already we have begun to pick up the momentum we need to be victorious in 2022."

Ganahl is one of 13 Republicans running for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who spent at least $23 million on his campaign four years ago.

Through the end of June, Polis reported contributing nearly $450,000 to his re-election campaign and had $268,000 on hand. By noon Wednesday, his campaign had yet to file its third quarter report.

Ganahl kicked off her campaign with a week-long statewide tour, highlighting the state's rising crime rate and increasing cost of living. Last weekend, she joined conservative talk show host Dennis Prager for a conversation that was streamed online.

"Contributors from Weld to Otero to Montrose to Garfield and everywhere in between have put their support behind Heidi because they know that Heidi Ganahl is the only candidate who can take on Jared Polis and win," Ganahl's campaign said in a release.