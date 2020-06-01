The Colorado Oil and Gas Association has a lot to crow about in the industry's newest community giving report.
The trade organization's annual Community Impact Report released Monday shows more than $13 million donated to more than 600 Colorado nonprofits during 2019, plus nearly 73,000 hours of collective volunteerism by those in the industry.
COGA members provided $950,000 worth of services, more than 120,000 pints of blood and more than 5,000 pounds of food that was donated and sorted for community members in need last year.
COGA members also sent more than 250 "care packages" to troops and provided more than 3,000 backpacks and 400 bicycles to Colorado children, according to the report.
“Colorado is a special place, and we are so fortunate to live and work here," COGA president and CEO Dan Haley said in a statement Monday. "As you will see in this report, our members work hard every day to make Colorado an even better place to call home.”
Read the full report by clicking here.
Since its first report three years ago, the association counts almost 200,000 hours and more than $40 million in donations to more than 700 Colorado nonprofits, based on the information from more than 60 COGA members, beyond what the industry group said is a $19 billion annual economic impact on the state, including about $600 million in taxes for schools each year.
“The ethic of our industry aligns with values that all Coloradans share – clean air and clean water, safe schools and communities, strong families, and protecting the beautiful state that this vital industry has called home since the 1800s,” Haley stated.
The Colorado Energy Foundation said in May it would hand out $150,000 to community partners, COGA said Monday.
“Each of these community partners share a common thread – they are committed to ensuring equity and access for all Coloradans through their mission," Sara Reynolds, executive director of the Colorado Energy Foundation, stated. "Whether they are ensuring access to life-changing opportunities, such as affordable homeownership, resources in a time of personal crisis, affordable and reliable utility assistance, or preservation and access to the beautiful outdoors in our great state, each of these organizations have a profound impact on our communities.”
