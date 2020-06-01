PDC Energy puts on an annual fundraising event called Faces of Freedom, which funds the Operation Freedom program at Freedom Service Dogs. This program places custom-trained, life-changing service dogs with veterans and active-duty military. In the back row from left are Anne Clark, Drew Hetherington, Mark Seligman, Dusty Madison, Michael Weaver, Ryan Martin and Peter Behler. Kneeling from left are Brianna Schaefer, Kaitlin Schwartz, Morgan McCabe and Kimberly Luce.