Law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado can now apply for grants to fund investigations into fentanyl-related deaths, injuries and supply chains.

Applications opened Tuesday for $6.86 million to be distributed through the Synthetic Opiate Poisoning Investigation and Distribution Interdiction Grant Program — created by the passage of House Bill 1326 in May, a sweeping measure to address the state's runaway fentanyl crisis.

“We are continuing to take action to make Colorado safer, help save lives, and get the deadly poison fentanyl out of Colorado communities,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a release announcing the grant program. "This grant program is one of many important steps we are taking to improve public safety across Colorado.”

HB 1326, also called the Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention Act, was one of the most contentious bills tackled by state lawmakers during the last legislative session. The bill increased penalties and pumped millions of dollars into overdose prevention and treatment.

Through August of this year, 462 Coloradans had died from the synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the state health department. From 2019 to 2021, Colorado had the second-highest increase in fentanyl deaths out of any state, according to a February report from the nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl.

Applications for the grant program will be submitted to the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. The State Attorney General’s Office is also consulting on the grant program.

“This funding is an important step forward to ensure local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to investigate and stop the flow of deadly fentanyl that is harming our communities,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “I’m grateful for the leadership of the bill sponsors, parents and advocates who we partnered with to craft and push this important amendment to House Bill 22-1326 to get these critical dollars to police and sheriffs.”

Eligible uses of the grant funds include:

Investigating deaths and serious injuries caused by illegal synthetic opiate poisoning

Investigating, enforcing and prosecuting synthetic opiate importation and distribution networks

Technology, equipment and training regarding synthetic opiates

Analyzing market trends for the import and distribution of illegal synthetic opiates

The deadline to apply for the grant program is Jan. 6. Awards will be distributed from March 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.