The Colorado Municipal League has seated its 21-member executive board, with five new members overseeing and promoting the general good of local government in the state.
New board members are:
- Rick Bain, Brush mayor
- Leah Dozeman, Wheat Ridge councilmember
- Andrea Samson, Loveland councilmember
- Katie Sickles, Bayfield town manager
- Charles (Charlie) Willman, Glenwood Springs councilmember
Re-elected to the board were:
- Kathi Meyer, Steamboat Springs council president pro tem (CML's vice president for 2020-21)
- Larry Atencio, Pueblo councilmember
- Sharon Craig, Ignacio trustee
- Wynetta Massey, Colorado Springs city attorney
- Jessica Sandgren, Thornton mayor pro tem
- Darrin Tangeman, Woodland Park city manager
Other board members are:
- Robert "Bob" Widner, Centennial city attorney (president)
- Dale Hall, Greeley mayor pro tem (secretary/treasurer)
- Liz Hensley, Alamosa councilmember (immediate past president)
- Kendra Black, Denver councilmember
- Cathie Brunnick, Lone Tree mayor pro tem
- Barbara Bynum, Montrose mayor
- Greg Caton, Grand Junction city manager
- A. J. Euckert, Dacono city manager
- Christian Morgan, Kersey town manager
- Russell Stewart, Cherry Hills Village mayor
The executive board is made up of elected officials and key municipal leaders elected by the membership at an annual business meeting, which was held online on June 25.
The board is handles finances, management and policy positions for the 77-year-old coalition that today represents 270 cities and towns across Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.