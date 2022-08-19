Though distribution of the $750 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks began this month, it’s not too late for Coloradans to file their taxes and qualify.

The state is providing free tax clinics over the next two months to help residents file state taxes by the extended Oct. 17 deadline, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday. If filing before Oct. 17, taxpayers should get their checks in January, $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.

“We encourage all eligible Coloradans to file taxes and not miss out on the tax rebate checks,” Polis said. "We are making sure these free tax clinics are available to support Coloradans who still need to file taxes. … We are providing immediate relief to Coloradans as a part of our ongoing commitment to put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans."

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites will operate three times beginning on Saturday: on Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 8.

The clinics will be located at Tax Help Colorado Mile High United Way in Denver, GDPT Nguyen Thieu Buddhist Youth Association in Denver, Another Life Foundation in Colorado Springs, United Way of Pueblo County in Pueblo, Four Corners Tax Help in Bayfield and Ute Mountain Ute VITA in Towaoc.

The refund – dubbed the "Colorado Cashback Rebate" by Polis – expedites the 2023 TABOR refund originally scheduled for the spring of 2023, paying back up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year. Senate Bill 233, signed by Polis in May, created the expedited rebate program.

Residents who filed their taxes by June 30 are expected to receive their checks by September. As of Wednesday, 2.4 million checks had been mailed of the approximately 3.1 million residents who are eligible to receive them. More than 1.3 million, or 55%, of the checks had already been cashed, totaling over $1.35 billion in refunds.

Every full-time Colorado resident who was at least 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021 can file a tax return to claim the refund even if they did not have taxable income, including those who are claimed as dependents on somebody else’s tax return.

The checks are being sent exclusively by mail, not direct deposit. Coloradans who owe a past debt to a government agency may have their checks intercepted to help pay for the debt, including unpaid student loans, parking tickets, judicial fines, child support, spousal support and more.

Checks are still being mailed. For those who have not received a check by the end of August, call the Colorado Cash Back call center at 303-951-4996.