Coloradans are better than most about turning in their census forms, but there's still room for improvement, according to the rankings released Monday.
Colorado is 11th to date with 51.9% households self-responding. The national rate is 48.1%. Douglas County remains Colorado's top-reporting county with 63.9%, followed by Jefferson County with 63.2%, the bureau said Monday.
"We encourage Coloradans to self-respond as soon as possible and catapult Colorado into the top 10 states with the highest 2020 Census self-response rates in the nation," Laurie Cipriano, the Colorado spokeswoman for the U.S. Census Bureau, said in a statement.
Self-reporting the number of people in each household saves the U.S. Census Bureau the time, cost and coronavirus risk to track down those to count. Self-reporting is available online by clicking here, by calling 1-844-330-2020 or returning the census mailer sent to each home.
The deadline to respond is Aug. 14.
Top Census Self-Response States
- Minnesota, 57.5%
- Wisconsin, 54.9%
- Michigan, 54.7%
- Iowa, 54%
- Nebraska, 54%
- Utah, 53.8%
- Washington, 53.8%
- Virginia, 53.7%
- Illinois, 52.5%
- Kansas, 52.5%
- Colorado, 51.9%
- Ohio, 51.8%
- Idaho, 51.6%
- Indiana, 51.5%
- Maryland, 51.4%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.