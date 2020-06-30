Money is tight in Colorado right now, but the state highway department is trying to keep alive Gov. Jared Polis' long-term plan for Front Range commuter rail, and is asking the public for input.

The state is considering a long-range plan for passenger rail service along a 173-mile line from Fort Collins to Pueblo, though the timeline for completion will be far longer than the current COVID-19 problems crushing the state and nation's economy.

Sales tax for Front Range passenger rail gets initial thumbs up, Colorado survey shows Colorado voters rejected a proposed sales tax to bankroll transportation improvements last year, but a new survey suggests that taxpayers might be willing to pony up for a Front Range passenger rail.

The Colorado Department of Transportation launched a website Monday to collect input through the end of July. You can weigh in by clicking here.

Those who log on can share their thoughts on how they might use the service, as well as issue of speed and the number of stops. The website also offers information about design options and potential routes.

The Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission, the Colorado Department of Transportation and a team of consultants are working in the plan, still.

"Once the team evaluates service needs and wants, it can move on to more specific environmental and engineering planning," CDOT explained in a press release Tuesday. "At a later point, with a better understanding of costs, funding streams could be identified for the project."