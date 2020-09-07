A film that's almost all Colorado premieres this week takes on an all-too-Colorado problem: substance abuse and the strain it puts on families.
Tamara Markard of the Greeley Tribune reported this weekend that the independent dark comedy “Small Town Remedies,” about adult children dealing with their mother's drinking problems, will premiere Thursday night during the Horsetooth International Film Festival in Fort Collins. (Ticket information is available by clicking here.)
Local screenwriter, producer and director R.W. Perkins shot the film in Loveland over eight days with an all-Colorado cast. The soundtrack includes three Colorado bands: FaceMan from Denver, Peter Barton Fletcher from northern Colorado, along with Giants and Pilgrims from Greeley, the Tribune reported.
“Most of the stories that I have seen delve into the addict and their experience, and that is also in our film as well, but I really wanted to get into the family aspect and how this massive character can take over,” Perkins told Markard. “You got your own life going on, even when you’re an adult.”
You can watch a trailer for the film by clicking here.
