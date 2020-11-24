Mesa County rancher Carlyle Currier is the new president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, succeeding Don Shawcroft, who held the position for a decade before announcing his retirement this year.
Currier was Shawcroft's vice president.
He was elected from members across the state in the organization's first virtual annual meeting Saturday night.
"The things Don works on are much-needed issues — water, agriculture, health care, a lot of stuff. He’s an issues guy, very, very knowledgeable on whatever he's talking about, too."
James Henderson of La Jara succeeds Currier as vice president of the 24,000-member organization that represents Colorado's farmers and ranchers.
The 14-member board represents 10 districts across the state, as well as the Young Farmer and Rancher Program and the Women’s Leadership Committee.
Reelected board members were:
- Gary Melcher of Holly
- Gary Paul of Yoder
- Roxi McCormick of Crook
- Joel Currier of Molina
New board members are:
- Nathan Weathers of Yuma
- Charly Minkler of Ignacio
- Callie Hendrickson of Meeker
- David Brown of Mosca
“Colorado Farm Bureau has over 100 years of experience representing agriculture in Colorado,” Currier said in a statement Tuesday. “I am excited for this new group to come together and build off of the history of this great organization and lead it into the future.
"The returning members of the board as well as the new faces stand ready to represent agriculture and ensure farmers and ranchers can continue to do what they do best, keeping our plates full.”
He said farmers and ranchers keep not only their communities alive but the Colorado's economy, as well.
"Without agriculture, Colorado is a very different place,” Currier stated. “This Board of Directors knows that. With their leadership Colorado Farm Bureau will continue to fight for farmers and ranchers and ensure that agriculture has a seat at the table locally, at the state Capitol and in Washington, D.C.”
