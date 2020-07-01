The Colorado Farm Bureau's members were "happy and relieved" to see the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement go into effect Wednesday.

The national advocacy organization for farmers and ranches said that under NAFTA, Colorado exports between $2 billion and $3 billion in farm and ranch products to Canada and Mexico, the state's two biggest trading partners.

Trade between the three countries is expected grow by another $2 billion because of the USMCA.

“The completion of USMCA provides a much-needed dose of optimism and certainty to agriculture producers rocked with the fallout from COVID-19,” Don Shawcroft, an Alamosa rancher and president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Our farmers and ranchers welcome the opportunity to build on the wild success of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the stabilizing effect the USMCA will have on agricultural markets.”

The Farm Bureau said the agreement would improve U.S. access to Canadian dairy and wheat markets, while Mexico agreed to new grading standards for agriculture products.

“The uncertainty over the future of the trading relationship between our countries can now be put bed," Shawcroft stated Wednesday. "And agriculture producers have one less worry on their minds."

Colorado's agriculture has lost foreign business as President Trump has applied heavy tariffs on U.S. imports, prompting China to impose tariffs on exports, led by farm and ranch products.

Trump made replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement between the three counties, negotiated by President Clinton, a key part of his presidential campaign in 2016.

He had help passing it from House Democrats who hold a majority, because they saw an opportunity for stronger enforcement on imports and labor oversight. Whoever holds the White House after November will have broader discretion over trade between the three countries, as well, and Democrats think that will be their nominee, Joe Biden.

Trump also contends new trade agreements with Mexico is how they will pay for a border wall with the United States, another of his campaign promises four years ago.