The digital “I Voted” sticker to be sent to Colorado voters this November will be designed by a local high school student.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office launched the sticker design contest Monday, allowing all high schoolers in the state to submit a design for the sticker that will be digitally sent to all mail-in voters, as well as featured on the office’s website, media channels, press releases and voter turnout campaigns.

“Allowing the next generation of voters to creatively participate in our elections is such a fun way to encourage engagement in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to do that digitally after casting their mail ballot. I can’t wait to see the submissions we get from high schoolers around the state!”

Design proposals are being accepted now through Sept. 2. The winning design will be chosen by a popular vote among office staff.

All 13- to 18-year-olds enrolled in a Colorado high school or homeschool program are eligible to enter the design contest. Designs must be original artwork and cannot feature partisan, offensive or violent content.

Designs can be submitted online at coloradosos.gov. Further contest rules are available here.