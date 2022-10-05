The Colorado Chamber of Commerce threw its support behind three ballot initiatives on Wednesday, each seeking to expand the state’s alcohol laws.

Propositions 126, 125 and 124 would, respectively, allow third-party delivery companies, such as UberEats, to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; allow grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors endorsed all three of the initiatives in a recent vote.

“Colorado has been long overdue to rethink the way we approach liquor licensing,” said Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman. “This is about helping some of our hardest-hit businesses recover from ongoing economic challenges while also giving consumers more options when it comes to how and where they choose to purchase alcohol. Together, these common-sense ballot initiatives will help bring Colorado’s alcohol regulatory environment into the 21st century.”

Supporters of the initiatives said they would help generate revenue for businesses that have financially struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more business for stores, restaurants and bars, and allowing liquor stores to open additional locations.

Proposition 126, in particular, has been praised by groups, such as the Colorado Restaurant Association because it would permanently secure the legality of to-go alcohol. At the beginning of the pandemic, the state passed a law temporarily allowing the sale of alcohol for takeout and delivery through 2025.

However, some liquor store owners say the initiatives would put them out of business.

Keeping Colorado Local, which represents hundreds of independent liquor stores that oppose Propositions 124, 125 and 126, argues that they threaten the more than 1,600 small liquor businesses in Colorado by increasing competition from grocery stores, restaurants and national liquor corporations.

The coalition also raised safety concerns about allowing third-party companies to deliver alcohol, saying it will open the door for underaged drinking and alcohol abuse.

“This will put everybody out of business,” said Loren Touch of Gunbarrel Liquors in Gunbarrel. “We need to draw the line somewhere. ... There's got to be a limit somewhere, where the average person with the average intelligence and average means can build a life for themselves in the small business world.”

Coloradans will vote on the three propositions, as well as on eight other statewide ballot measures, during the general election on Nov. 8.