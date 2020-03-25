Four candidates for a variety of offices have successfully petitioned onto the June primary ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office said.

The candidates who received statements of sufficiency for their petitions in the last week are Democrat Lindsey Daugherty, running in House District 29; Republican state Rep. Colin Larson, seeking a second term representing House District 22; Democrat Alexis King, running for district attorney in the 1st Judicial District; and Democrat Dave Gross, a candidate for University of Colorado Board of Regents in the 2nd Congressional District.

It takes 1,000 signatures to qualify by petition for state representative and district attorney, and 1,500 for the CU regent post. Petitions were due March 17.

Daugherty turned in 1,540 signatures, with 1,394 of those ruled valid. She's one of three Democrats running for the Jefferson County seat held by term-limited state Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, D-Arvada.

Larson submitted petitions with 1,379 signatures, but officials rejected 165 of them, leaving 1,214 considered valid. He's facing a primary challenge from former state Rep. Justin Everett, R-Littleton, who ran for state treasurer in 2018 instead of seeking a fourth term representing the southwest metro district and is pursuing the nomination through the caucus and assembly process.

King made the ballot with 1,261 signatures ruled valid out of the 1,561 she submitted. Democrat Jake Lilly submitted petitions for the same open district attorney office, which prosecutes cases in Jefferson and Gilpin counties, but sate officials haven't yet processed his.

Gross turned in 1,819 signatures, and 1,657 of them passed muster. He's facing two Democrats in a primary for the regent's seat, including Aaron Harber, whose petitions are being reviewed, and Callie Rennison, who is going through assembly.

In all, 35 candidates for state-level office turned in petitions by the deadline, though some said they submitted fewer than the required number because their efforts were hampered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to this week's announcements, the secretary of state said that three candidates qualified by petition — Denver Democrat Dan Himelspach, running in House District 6; Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, seeking an eighth term representing the 5th Congressional District; and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is running for the U.S. Senate.