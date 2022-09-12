A Colorado nonprofit launched an advertising campaign Monday to highlight warnings the state released regarding the use of marijuana concentrate.

In 2021, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division released a warning for marijuana concentrates with high THC levels, such as hash or wax. The state said using concentrates may lead to mental health problems, vomiting, physical or psychological dependence on cannabis and psychotic symptoms or disorders, including delusions, hallucinations or difficulty distinguishing reality.

One Chance to Grow Up, a nonprofit focused on preventing youth marijuana use, said the warning offers essential information for Coloradans, but not enough people know about it.

“We wanted to make sure parents and others can access this important warning,” said Henny Lasley, executive director of One Chance to Grow Up. “Unfortunately, our research visits to Colorado dispensaries found that few are proactively providing this important resource. Furthermore, those who don’t go to dispensaries aren't benefiting from this important information.”

The campaign features digital advertisements displaying excerpts from the warning and directing people to the state’s full educational resource page, which also includes serving sizes for marijuana concentrates, immediate effects, regulatory requirements and penalties.

The creation and distribution of educational resource material was mandated by the state legislature last year through House Bill 21-1317, a bipartisan-sponsored bill directing $7 million to the study of high-potency marijuana concentrates. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law in June 2021.

“This clearly stated warning from the State of Colorado is a breakthrough public health event so we wanted to highlight it to the broadest possible audience,” Lasley said. “We hope the state and others also highlight this important document to the broadest possible audience.”