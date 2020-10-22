The Colorado Business Roundtable has named five new board members to lead the think tank and advocacy organization.
Mark Kennedy, president of the University of Colorado System, joins fellow board newcomers:
- Lloyd Lewis, president of Arc Thrift Stores
- Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies
- Danny D. Moore, president and managing partner of DeNOVO Solutions
- Tim Shepherd, vice president of business development strategy and operations for Lockheed Martin Space
"We're honored to welcome such distinguished voices to the Board of Directors of the Colorado Business Roundtable," Debbie Brown, the roundtable's president, told Colorado Politics. "These business executives will bring their passion for business, industry expertise and community mindset to our growing organization. Our work is more important than ever during these difficult health and economic challenges. Together, we are amplifying the voice of business and working to support strategies that ensure a swift, safe, and healthy recovery from the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
They join existing board members:
- Scott Hughes, national director of education for Apple
- Gayle Dendinger, president of CAP Logistics
- David Eddy, Colorado State director of Boeing
- Chris Jensen, managing director for JP Morgan Chase & Co.
- Ray Johnson, corporate citizenship manager for IBM
- Rebecca Kersting, co-president of CAP Logistics
- Peter Moore, equity shareholder and chairman of the Business Law Department for Robinson Waters & O’Dorisio, P.C.
- Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T
- Chris Schmidt, managing partner of Deloitte
- Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, chief educational innovation officer for the Colorado State University System.
You can read the bios of all the board members by clicking here.
