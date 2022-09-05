The state is auctioning off employment-themed license plates to raise money for Colorado’s Disability Funding Committee in celebration of Labor Day.

There are 40 official state license plates up for grabs, including 9TO5, HIREME, SKILLZ, UNION and numerous job-specific plates, such as COP, FIREMAN, ART1ST, TRASHMN, BARBER, IPLUMB and many more.

Proceeds from the auction go to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to fund programs supporting Coloradans with disabilities and grants for disability application assistance.

“We are proud to celebrate hardworking Coloradans and the strong Colorado workforce while supporting transformative programs that benefit Coloradans with disabilities as we continue to build a Colorado for All,” Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said.

The auction is open now online. It ends on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Participants can bid on the exclusive right to use the license plates on their vehicle or purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive right to use the plates at a later date. Winning bidders can also resell the rights to the plates through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future.

Winning bidders will have to cover the license plate personalization fee and any other standard DMV registration fees that apply.