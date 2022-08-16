Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections, 94% of clients seeking travel assistance from a Colorado abortion fund have been from out of state, including a vast majority from Texas alone.

From June 24 to July 31, 66% of clients receiving practical support from the Colorado-based Cobalt Abortion Fund came from Texas, followed by 6% from Colorado and 5% from Alabama, according to a report from the organization released on Monday.

Cobalt provides funding for clients to cover both procedural costs of abortions and practical costs, such as travel expenses, childcare, hotel rooms, etc.

“Colorado is literally picking up the emotional and financial cost of abortion bans in other states,” said Laura Chapin, spokeswoman for the Cobalt Abortion Fund, in a series of posts on Twitter.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, trigger laws quickly outlawed all or most abortions in nearly half of the states in the U.S., including Texas and Alabama. In Colorado, however, abortion access is protected under state law and Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order to withhold records from states that may punish those who receive abortions in Colorado.

So far this year, Cobalt has spent $209,647 on procedural funding and $115,250 on practical support — more than tripling the total money allocated at this point in 2021. Of the $115,250 the organization has spent on practical support, more than $103,000 was allocated after the federal abortion protections were overturned in June.

The organization has helped 371 people with practical support so far this year, compared to only 34 people total in 2021, the group said.

“I'm glad Cobalt Abortion Fund is able to help as many people as we can who are coming to Colorado for abortion care,” Chapin said. “What keeps us all up at night are the people who need help who can't make it here.”

In the month following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the organization provided $51,355 in procedural funding. During the same time frame last year, the fund only provided $17,839.

In total, 710 clients have received procedural support and 371 have received practical support this year, with some clients receiving both, the group said.