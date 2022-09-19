As Colorado approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026, the state is asking residents to help design an anniversary license plate.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched its “Historic Colorado Contest” on Monday, a design contest for a commemorative license plate aimed to honor the state’s sesquicentennial. Submissions will be accepted now through Nov. 30.

“This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years of Colorado history and showcase Colorado’s talented artists,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share.”

Polis said this is the first of many events and programs the state will hold to celebrate its 150th anniversary, which celebrates Aug. 1, 1876, when then-President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation admitting Colorado as the 38th state in the Union.

The Historic Colorado Contest is free to enter and open to anyone who lives or studies in Colorado. The contest will have two divisions for those under 13 and for 13 and older. A committee will choose up to 10 finalists per division, then a final public vote will select the top three designs in early 2023.

The winning artists will each receive a $1,000 grant, a commemorative license plate with their design and will be featured in statewide media releases.

“Coloradans are proud of the state we call home,” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “Our state has a rich history and we want to honor the legacy of those Coloradans who laid the foundation for our success, and with the Historic Colorado Contest, we will.”

Participants can submit up to three entries each. For complete entry information, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado. Designs and entry forms should be sent to dor_HistoricColorado@state.co.us.