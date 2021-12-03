Cole Finegan is officially the top federal prosecutor in Colorado, having taken the oath of office on Wednesday as the new U.S. attorney.
There are approximately 160 attorneys and employees in the office, which is located in Denver and has branches in Durango and Grand Junction.
"I am excited to work with the talented and dedicated staff of this office, as well as our colleagues in law enforcement and the defense bar," said Finegan.
An appointee of President Joe Biden, Finegan was previously the regional managing partner at the international law firm Hogan Lovells. He also had ties to the state's two U.S. senators, having been chief of staff and Denver city attorney under then-Mayor John Hickenlooper, and finance chair for Michael Bennet's 2016 campaign.
U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello administered the oath of office to Finegan in a private ceremony, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
