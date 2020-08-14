CNN will run a special report on Saturday at 8 p.m., "Count on Controversy: Inside the Electoral College," and the broadcast will include a discussion of Colorado's 2016 "faithless elector" controversy.
Based on previews, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and 2016 elector Micheal Baca were interviewed for the program
Baca was at the center of the controversy over Colorado's Electoral College vote in 2016. He, former state Rep. Polly Baca (no relation) and Colorado Springs' Robert Nemanich all wanted to vote for someone other than Democratic candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who won Colorado's presidential race. The decision to vote for someone other than the winner of the state's presidential contest was part of a nationwide movement to deny President Trump 37 of the 270 Electoral College votes he needed to win the 2016 election.
While Polly Baca and Nemanich eventually voted for Clinton under duress, Micheal Baca wrote in the name of Ohio Gov. John Kasich. For that, he was immediately replaced with another elector and threatened with a perjury charge by then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman declined to charge Baca.
On July 6 of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Colorado in a lawsuit brought by the three electors, challenging the requirement that electors vote for the candidate who wins the state's presidential election. Weiser said after the ruling that the decision eliminates "elector rebellions" and affirms the view that electors are "proxy voters" for the people of Colorado. "It's a great relief to have it decided in advance" of the November election, Weiser said.
