Club 20 is holding online county caucuses throughout the October to help members elect their respective county representatives for Club 20 Board of Directors.
The 22-county coalition is the leading civic and business organization that advocates for the region on a range of economic and political issues. The organization first formed in 1953 to cooperate on getting rural roads paved and has expanded to hold sway in the state and federal arenas.
The board votes on policy resolutions handed up by policy committees each year during the fall and spring conference. Besides setting policy and priorities, the board directs the executive director and executive committee.
The full caucus schedule is:
Oct. 1
9 a.m. - Moffat County
10:30 a.m. - Routt County
1 p.m. - Jackson County
Oct. 15
9 a.m. - Montrose County
10:30 a.m. - San Miguel County
12:30 p.m. - Dolores County
2 p.m. - La Plata County
3 p.m. - Archuleta County
Oct. 22
9 a.m. - Garfield County
10:30 a.m. - Pitkin County
12 p.m. - Gunnison County
