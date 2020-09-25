Coram and Will

State Sen. Don Coram of Montrose and state Rep. Perry Will of New Castle at the 2019 Club 20 steak fry. 

 Photo by Marianne Goodland, Colorado Politics.

Club 20 is  holding online county caucuses throughout the October  to help members elect their respective county representatives for Club 20 Board of Directors.

The 22-county coalition is the leading civic and business organization that advocates for the region on a range of economic and political issues. The organization first formed in 1953 to cooperate on getting rural roads paved and has expanded to hold sway in the state and federal arenas.

The board votes on policy resolutions handed up by policy committees each year during the fall and spring conference. Besides setting policy and priorities, the board directs the executive director and executive committee.

The full caucus schedule is:

Oct. 1

9 a.m. - Moffat County

10:30 a.m. - Routt County

1 p.m. - Jackson County

Oct. 15

9 a.m. - Montrose County

10:30 a.m. - San Miguel County

12:30 p.m. - Dolores County

2 p.m. - La Plata County

3 p.m. - Archuleta County

Oct. 22

9 a.m. - Garfield County

10:30 a.m. - Pitkin County

12 p.m. - Gunnison County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.