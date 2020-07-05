Before census takers come knocking in August, more than two-thirds of Coloradans so far have been counted online and by mail.
The Census Bureau said 65.2% of Colorado households, which smokes the national self-response rate of 61.9%.
People in Douglas County are especially conscientious about their governmental responsibilities, reporting in at a rate of 76.8%, followed closely by Jefferson County with 76% of households counted so far.
The Census is the measuring stick for billions of dollars in government money at the state and national level, so communities with better participation have a better chance of getting the money they need to meet such needs as schools, roads and representation in Denver and Washington for a decade.
In the time of COVID-19, responding remotely is the best options, said Laurie Cipriano, the spokeswoman for the census in Colorado.
"The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is of the utmost importance," she said in a statement. "Census takers are required to receive social distance training and personal protective equipment."
The rest of the top 10 self-response rates are:
- Broomfield County, 72.7%
- Boulder County, 72.6%
- Arapahoe County, 70.9%
- Elbert County, 70.5%
- El Paso County, 69.3%
- Mesa County, 69.3%
- Larimer County, 66.5%
- Adams County, 66.3%
Households began receiving invitations to respond in mid-March with a paper questionnaire, with followup reminders.
One more reminder is planned later this month for those who haven't yet responded online or by mail, Cipriano said.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or click here.
