Those who want to see their communities get the money and political representation they deserve face a countdown to Sept. 30 to be counted, the U.S. Census reminded Coloradans this week.
The state's response rate so far is almost 85%, beating the national rate of 83.2%.
The original deadline to respond was July 31, but was extended through Oct. 31 due to delays forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau recently rescheduled that deadline for the end of this month, which has been criticized.
“We are on the virus’ timeline, as is the rest of the country. We have had to make adjustments to meet our constitutional obligation to deliver apportionment data by Dec. 31," Laurie Cipriano, the Census Bureau's Colorado spokeswoman, said Tuesday.
With former census directors urging postponing the Dec. 31 deadline to deliver the count to the president, the Trump administration resisted. The president has sought to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count. That could intimidate other immigrants to resist cooperating with the government, though ultimately hurting their community's share of government resources and representation.
"It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker," Cipriano said. "This is the first year the census has been conducted primarily online, which has helped with responses during the pandemic."
Census takers are visiting households that haven't yet responded. If no one answers the door, the census taker will leave a notice urging them to respond online, by phone or by mail, Cipriano said.
She said census takers should be easy to identify. They should have a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge.
People can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by responding to the questionnaire they received in the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.