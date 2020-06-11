Gov. John Hickenlooper's office maintained a fund filled with private dollars, including from the oil and gas industry, to pay for policy advisers, programs and other needs of the state, according to reporting Thursday night by CBS4's Shaun Boyd.
Boyd reported that the donations have gone on for years, "under the radar and off the books," adding up to millions of dollars with little oversight. There were donors who had business before the state, as well as anonymous donors.
She cited a $25,000 donation made by Anadarko Petroleum days after one of its underground pipelines caused a house to explode in Firestone in 2017, part of $330,000 the company gave to the fund over a four-year period, "money for which there is little accounting," Boyd said in the report.
Safeway gave $10,000 in 2016, the same year Hickenlooper signed a bill into law allowing full-strength beer in grocery stores, according to the report.
"We tried to be as transparent as we could be," Hickenlooper told Boyd in the report.
The donations were handled by the Governor's Community Partnership Program and provided annual reports, but in most cases the private donors aren't listed, Boyd said.
She found no public database on how the donations were spent.
