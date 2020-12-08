Carrie Coors Tynan, executive director of Adolph Coors Foundation, is the newest member of the Common Sense Institute Board of Directors, the Denver-based business policy think tank said Tuesday morning.
“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Tynan to the CSI Board,” said Kristin Strohm, the institute's president and CEO said. “Carrie’s experience with community-based programs and free enterprise projects in Colorado and across the nation along with her deep roots in our state will provide our organization with welcomed perspective.”
Tynan oversees Coors Foundation charitable and noncharitable operations, working with with trustees and staff. She develops and oversees the foundation’s venture project portfolio, the Common Sense Institute explained.
The foundation supports causes throughout the United States to promote free enterprise, traditional Judeo-Christian values and the rule of law, as well as community-based programs in Colorado, according to the institute.
Tynan previously served as the foundation’s director of grants and as its senior program officer. She is is involved with numerous nonprofits, including National Western Stock Show and Generation Justice.
The rest of the Common Sense Institute board is made up of:
- Chairman Earl Wright, AMG National Trust Bank
- Vice chair Buz Koelbel, Koelbel & Co.
- Don Childears, Colorado Bankers Association
- Dave Davia, Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association
- Heidi Ganahl, SheFactor
- Jack Graham, Two Trees Partners
- Byron Haselden, Haselden Construction
- Jim Johnson, GE Johnson Holdings Inc.
- T. Scott Martin, Rivercrest Capital Management
- Elizabeth A. Peetz, Colorado Association of Realtors
- Terry J. Stevinson, Stevinson Group Inc.
- Robin Wise, Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.