Bustang and Bustang Outrider, the state service that connects Colorado cities with bus service, is returning, the state highway department said Friday afternoon.
Outrider routes on Sunday and Bustang services resume Monday. Routes, schedules and fares are available by clicking here.
“We have carefully monitored when to safely resume serving our Bustang and Outrider customers and are doing so now, with significant precautions in place that follow guidance and best practices from public health officials,” the Colorado Department of Transportation's executive director, Shoshana Lew, said in a statement Friday. “We ask passengers to purchase tickets in advance, to the extent possible, so that we can minimize physical interactions with drivers and maximize social distancing.”
The service has been suspended since March 29 to reduce intercity travel and the break, initially expected to ened on April 11, has been extended several times,
CDOT is imposing new safely rules, including social distancing that limits passengers on the Bustang to 22 passengers with Outrider maxed out at 16.
Drivers and passengers will be required to wear face coverings and passengers will be offered hand sanitizer, as well as be ferried by drivers in personal protective equipment, CDOT said.
The rules in full are available by clicking here.
