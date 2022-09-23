A Broomfield student won Colorado’s first high school contest to design the state’s digital “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming November election.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Friday that the winner of the contest is Matthew H., a senior at Holy Family High School. Matthew hopes to pursue graphic design in college after he graduates from high school next year.

“I was really excited to find out I won the I Voted Sticker Design contest, I put a lot of effort into this design and I’m so glad people like it,” Matthew said. “Art is meant to be beautiful, and I just hope that when people see the design it makes their day a little bit better.”

Matthew’s sticker design includes a Colorado flag-style sun setting over twin peaks, on top of the words “I Voted” and alternating red and white stripes. Matthew said the mountains were inspired by those in his hometown and the muted color palate was inspired by the Colorado flag, aiming to create a warm feeling in the design.

The new “I Voted” sticker will be digitally sent to all mail-in voters this November, as well as featured on the Secretary of State's Office website, media channels, press releases and voter turnout campaigns.

Matthew will receive a copy of his own sticker as the November election is the first in which he is eligible to vote. Matthew said he plans to vote in the election because “I want to be an active member of my community and I don’t want to be afraid to use my voice for what I believe in.”

“Congratulations to Matthew for his amazing design,” Secretary Griswold said. “Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to showcase them digitally after casting their ballot thanks to Matthew. My sincere gratitude to every Colorado high schooler who submitted a design for consideration.”