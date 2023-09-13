Colorado is taking the first step towards using $826.5 million in federal funds to make high-speed internet universally accessible in the state.

The federal government allocated over $826.5 million to Colorado in June as part of the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, which funds broadband infrastructure in all 50 states.

Last week, the Colorado Broadband Office published the first volume of the state's initial proposal for spending the funds.

The state will accept public comment on the first volume through Oct. 9. Afterwards, it will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for consideration. Additional volumes will be released in the coming months.

"This transformational infrastructure funding ... will accelerate the work to connect 99% of Colorado to high-speed broadband by 2027," a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.

The $826.5 million will be used to administer grant programs within Colorado, funding the deployment or upgrades of broadband networks in areas without access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. Once those goals are met, remaining funds can be used for equity, access and adoption of the program.

The first volume of the proposal identified over 236,000 homes, businesses and other locations without high-speed internet that will be eligible for the grant program. Of the locations, 147,281 are considered "unserved" by current broadband systems, and 88,820 are "underserved."

The proposal also listed 8,009 community "anchor institutions" that will be evaluated to determine which have inadequate internet access and will be prioritized in the grant program. Community anchor institution are schools, libraries, health care facilities, public safety agencies, correctional facilities, public housing organizations and community support organizations.

The list of locations eligible for grant funding is planned to be made public on Jan. 8.

If a local government, nonprofit or broadband service provider disagrees with the state's determination of which locations are eligible for the grant program, the proposal establishes a process to challenge the state's decision. Challenges must be submitted within 30 days after the list is published. The broadband office must make final determinations by April 16.

Colorado has until Dec. 27 to submit its complete proposal to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration for approval.