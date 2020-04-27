Brittany Vessely is the new executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference, the four bishops of Colorado announced Monday.
The Colorado Catholic Conference represents the three dioceses and more than 1 million Catholics in Colorado at the state Capitol.
“Colorado is a state that is important in determining the future of our country, given its evenly divided electorate and its history as a place where new ideas are tested," Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver and Bishop Michael Sheridan of Colorado Springs said in a joint statement Monday. "We look forward to working with her to help build a culture and society that are open to life at every stage and that truly respect the dignity of the human person and the natural family.”
Vessely was the founding director of Catholic Education Partners, a national lobbying and policy organization that advocates for legislative support for parental choice in education.
She also is the former state policy director for the Friedman Foundation after working as a domestic policy researcher in Washington, D.C.
“She clearly has the energy and passion needed to advance the mission of the conference in promoting the dignity and rights of all persons, including those who are the most vulnerable." stated Bishop Stephen Berg of Pueblo. "The southern Colorado communities of the Diocese of Pueblo appreciate Brittany’s answering the call to service at this difficult time, and we look forward to our collaboration of our Colorado mission.”
Vessely said Colorado has "a vibrant Catholic community" and has been a leader in state policy.
"In many ways, it is the heart of St. John Paul II’s new evangelization in America," she said in a statement. "I am honored to represent our bishops and our community on legislative issues that impact our lives and families, while also promoting Catholic social teaching and the common good.”
