Brigadier Gen. Laura Clellan is Colorado’s new adjutant general and executive director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

“Her incredible experience and lifelong dedication to service makes her just the right person to lead the Colorado National Guard and our Department of Military and Veterans Affairs," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "The Colorado National Guard has played a critical role in supporting our state’s response to COVID-19, and I know that Laura is prepared to hit the ground running on the COVID response and in making Colorado the best state for veterans to live.”

Colorado’s Loh nominated to lead U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh is the adjutant general of the Colorado National Guard and the head of Colorado’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Clellan succeeds Gen. Michael Loh, who was appointed to the post in 2017 by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Last month President Trump nominated Loh to lead the U.S. Air National Guard.

“I am deeply honored to serve as (adjutant general) in a time when our state and nation need us more than ever," Clellan said in a statement. "I look forward to the opportunity to build on what General Loh has accomplished and I am committed to ensuring we build an inclusive culture that is always ready and always there for the communities we serve."

A veteran or more than 26 years in the Army, as well as service in federal and state government, Clellan is a former commanding general with the Colorado Army National Guard, after serving as its land component commander.

She served with the Colorado Army National Guard in Colorado and at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2011.

Clellan previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of Veterans Affairs. She also is a former military police platoon leader at Fort Bliss in Texas, who has also worked as a middle school science teacher.