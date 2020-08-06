Its Boulder-based backers say protecting people and democracy are movements with a shared purpose, and that's the idea behind Masks with Mission to distribute masks for just a $1.25 bearing the message "Vote."
Disadvantaged communities face the twin specters of voter suppression and disproportionate risks for COVID-19.
“The first goal is to protect American voters from the dangers of coronavirus," Masks With Mission's founder, Daniel Haarburger, said in a statement. "That’s why Masks with Mission is providing quality masks that can be affordably purchased for individual use or donated to communities in need.
“The second goal is to inspire voter turnout. Each mask has the potential to reach thousands of people before Election Day, which makes them a powerful get-out-the-vote tool.”
He hopes the masks offer a symbol of unity — to vote — that can become as recognizable this year as red Make America Great Again caps were four years ago.
"These masks can be a powerful visual reminder that every voice counts," Haarburger said.
The proposal has a Kickstarter campaign, available by clicking here, to donate masks that can be delivered and distributed by September. Supporters will be able to buy masks for themselves or provide them to "communities in need," which the organization characterized as most at risk of the virus and efforts to dissuade voting.
